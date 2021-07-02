UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to divorce

Michael Gove was one of the architects of the UK's split from the EU but this separation is more personal. Matt Dunham

UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers, has separated from his wife and they are planning to divorce, the couple's representative said on Friday.

"It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no one else involved. They have drifted apart over the past couple of years but they remain friends," said the representative for Mr Gove and his wife, Sarah Vine, a well-known journalist.

The representative said they had "agreed to separate" and are "in the process of finalising their divorce".

More from the UK Germany's Angela Merkel raises travel hopes for vaccinated Britons

"They will continue to support their two children and they remain close friends," the representative said. "The family politely ask for privacy at this time and will not be providing any further comment."

A friend of the couple confirmed to PA that there was no other person involved in the separation.

"Their absolute priority is the children," the friend said.

Ms Vine is a columnist for the UK's Daily Mail newspaper. Following the revelation of Matt Hancock's Covid restriction-flouting affair, she penned a column describing the pressures of being married to a politician.

"In the end, there are two types of politicians. Those who can walk away from power – and those who can’t. And who will compromise everything for the sake of it," Ms Vine wrote.

It is now clear this broadside was not solely directed at the philandering former health secretary.

