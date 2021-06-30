Britain stockpiles Covid-19 vaccines ahead of autumn booster shot campaign

A medical team member draws up the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Getty Images

Britain is stockpiling Covid-19 vaccines in preparation for a potential “mix and match” booster programme in autumn.

It comes after research suggested mixing vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca give good protection.

The Com-Cov trial results also suggested that people who have already received two doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine could have a stronger immune response if they were given a different vaccine as a booster.

READ MORE Business executives allowed to leave UK quarantine

This could offer greater flexibility for a new-look vaccination campaign in autumn and winter focused on booster shots.

Britain's Vaccine Taskforce is continuing to buy up stocks of vaccines so supply problems will not limit the government’s options, which could see newer vaccines such as Novavax or Valneva used as boosters, i newspaper reported.

Despite a rise in cases, ministers remain confident what is left of lockdown can be lifted on July 19, as planned.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty told Cabinet on Monday the increase in the infection rate was not leading to a surge in hospital admissions or deaths.

Quote We will be able to live with Covid in the future even if cases continue to rise. Boris Johnson's spokesman

Ministers have agreed the country would need to learn to live with the virus after restrictions are eased.

Covid-19 will be treated the same way as other endemic illnesses, such as the flu, which killed 22,000 people in England in 2017-18.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “increasingly confident” remaining social distancing rules could be lifted due to the “much shallower growth” in hospital admissions.

“Cabinet agreed that once we have completed the road map, we will be able to live with Covid in the future even if cases continue to rise, thanks to the protections provided by the vaccine,” his spokesman said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Arriving passengers queue at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, in London. Hannah McKay / Reuters (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)

The success of the vaccine programme could also mean self-isolation requirements for people in close contact with Covid-19 cases could be dropped.

Currently, anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case must isolate for 10 days.

However, ministers are poised to replace that rule for fully vaccinated people, only requiring them to take a rapid test for the same time period, The Sun reported.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid is set to announce the NHS app will be updated to be integrated into the EU's identical green pass system.

That would allow unrestricted travel to the bloc for fully vaccinated passengers.

Spain and Portugal require British travellers to quarantine on arrival if they are not vaccinated.

Germany, however, still requires passengers from the UK to quarantine for 14 days, even if vaccinated due to concerns over the Delta variant.

Mr Johnson said on Wednesday he would discuss the travel ban with German Chancellor Angela Merkel when she visits the UK later this week.

"What we hope is that the vaccine rollout programme, the double jabs programme, will enable people to start flying and really give that (aviation) industry the prospect of a long-term sustainable recovery," he said.

The UK reported another 26,068 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday - the highest since 29 January, when there were 29,079.

There were also 14 more deaths.

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champioons League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special

Summer special