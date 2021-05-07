US and Iran inch closer to nuclear agreement but timetable uncertain

Experts say an imminent return isn't likely, with Iran's presidential elections due to take place on June 18 and with growing pressure on the Biden administration to avoid granting Tehran a sizeable sanctions relief package. EPA

A fourth round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran currently under way in Vienna could narrow the differences on sanctions relief and financial incentives for Tehran, but they are unlikely to produce an imminent return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

When asked on Friday if Tehran is serious about the ongoing talks, US President Joe Biden left the ball in Iran's court.

"Yes, but how serious and what they're prepared to do is a different story. But we're still talking," he said.

US officials leading those negotiations concurred, stressing the decision to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under a compliance-for-compliance formula is up to Tehran.

“If Iran makes the political decision that it genuinely wants to return to the JCPOA as the JCPOA was negotiated, then it could be done relatively quickly and implementation could be relatively swift. But we don’t know if that – if Iran has made that decision,” a senior US official involved in the talks said on Thursday.

Experts, however, do not see such a return as imminent, with presidential elections due to take place on June 18 and with growing pressure on the Biden administration to avoid granting Tehran a sizeable sanctions relief package.

"The growing domestic concerns in Washington and especially Tehran make an immediate breakthrough less probable," Henry Rome, a senior Iran expert at the Eurasia Group, told The National.

“Iranian negotiators are hamstrung by maximalist demands from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and an increasingly volatile political environment at home.”

This maximalist position was on display in Vienna on Friday.

According to European officials, Washington offered to lift oil and banking sanctions on Iran, but the country's deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said it was “still not enough”.

"Negotiations will continue until Tehran achieves all its demands,” he said.

Still, Mr Rome argued that having Iran under the negotiations tent in Vienna was far preferable to “entering a blackout” period.

Alex Vatanka, the director of the Iran programme at the Middle East Institute, saw both the US and Iran as playing to their domestic audiences while being in agreement on the need and the benefits of returning to the deal.

"All the signs we are getting from Vienna suggest that the broad framework allowing the United States to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal is falling into place," Mr Vatanka told The National.

“The question is really only about the timing of the announcement of a new agreement.”

For the Biden team, the deliberate downplaying of a return to the deal is “aimed to protect the administration against criticism from anti-Iran hawks in and outside Congress,” Mr Vatanka said.

Senior Republican senators are already warning the administration against granting Iran broad sanctions relief.

“If Biden lifts sanctions on Iran, they will use the money that will generate to build weapons and support terrorists who kill Americans,” Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, tweeted on Thursday.

If Biden lifts sanctions on #Iran they will use the money that will generate to build weapons & support terrorists who kill Americans https://t.co/WrTG8toEzg — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 7, 2021

But any such relief would take time, Mr Vatanka explained.

“Given that there are some 1,500 sanctions on Iran, the two negotiating teams have to examine each sanction to establish if it is consistent with or inconsistent with the 2015 nuclear deal,” he said.

Former president Donald Trump's administration significantly expanded sanctions on Iran – especially those related to terrorism and human rights breaches.

Those measures have made it harder for the Biden administration to remove them without a change in Iranian behaviour.

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

