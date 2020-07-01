Russian and Chinese interests ‘better served’ if Iran arms embargo is extended, says Saudi official

Remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al Mouallimi, on Wednesday stressed the urgent need to extend the current weapons embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

Mr Al Mouallimi said renewing the embargo “is the right thing and the minimum response from the Security Council”.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued the ninth report on the implementation of Resolution 2231, detailing use of weapons of "Iranian origin" in several attacks against Saudi Arabia last September.

The comments came as Khalid bin Salman, deputy defence minister, said that the findings illustrate the threat Tehran poses to the Middle East.

“The UN report confirming the Iranian regime's involvement in sabotage attacks on the Kingdom illustrates the regime’s dark vision for the region, while countries in our region work to promote positive relations, and provide stability and security,” he tweeted.

“The Kingdom's decision to request an independent UN investigation confirmed what we already knew about the Iranian regime. The international community must do its part in maintaining the arms embargo in order to end the crimes and hostility of this regime.”

Mr Al Mouallimi said the report proved Iran’s culpability.

“It proves beyond any shadow of a doubt Iran’s participation in these attacks,” he said.

He warned that lifting the embargo will allow Iran to obtain and export advanced weapons legally.

Asked by The National about Russia's and China's objections to extending the embargo, Mr Al Mouallimi said: "They have their views, we respect their views, but their interests would be better served and promoted with the embargo extended."

He said Iran’s strategy aimed to exploit differences and rivalries between world powers on the issue.

If the embargo were not renewed and the US triggered snapback sanctions, it could lead to the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Known as the JCPOA, it was intended to limit Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and prevent it from building an atomic bomb.

But Mr Al Mouallimi said a new approach was needed.

“The shortfalls of the JCPOA outweigh the benefits," he said. "A fresh start is needed with the involvement of Arab countries.”

Speaking from Washington, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned again on Wednesday that allowing the embargo to expire would hurt regional stability.

“If Iran is allowed to buy weapons from the likes of China and Russia, more civilians in the Middle East will die at the hands of the regime and its proxies," Mr Pompeo said.

"Tehran will become an arms dealer for the Maduros and Assads of the world."

He was referring to the regimes of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad.

But the US efforts are being met with opposition from Russia and China, who could veto any resolution to extend the embargo.

China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, said: “Having quit the JCPOA, the US is no longer a participant and has no right to trigger a snapback at the Security Council.”

The Russian ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, criticised the US strategy on Iran, calling it “maximum suffocation policy”.

“There are neither legal nor other grounds to raise the issue of arms embargo,” Mr Nebenzia said.

"Approval-based procedures for transfer of armaments to and from Iran have been designed as temporary measure, and their extension after 18 October hasn't been envisaged or discussed."

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

