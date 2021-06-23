John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court allows extradition

Antivirus creator had been facing tax evasion charges in the US

John McAfee was found dead in prison after Spain's National Court approved his extradition to the US. AP
Antivirus creator John McAfee, 75, was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona after the Spanish high court had authorised his extradition to the US, the Catalan Justice Department said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report from El Mundo.

The department said his death could have been a suicide.

The high court had agreed to extradite McAfee to the US, where he faced tax evasion charges.

This is a developing story...

Published: June 23, 2021 11:39 PM

