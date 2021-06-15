Canada grapples with Islamophobia after deadly truck attack

A week after a deadly "targeted" attack against a Muslim family, many Canadians – particularly those from the country’s Muslim community – are demanding that the government take action against Islamophobia.

On June 6, a man slammed his pick-up truck into the Afzaal family, who were out for an evening walk in London, Ontario.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Mahida Salman, 44, their daughter Yumna, 15, and Mr Afzaal’s mother Talat Afzaal were all killed, while the couple's youngest son, nine-year-old Fayez, survived and was released from hospital on Monday.

Condolences have poured in from around the country. But words of sympathy are not enough to quell the fear many Canadian Muslims are living with.

“The event signals the ongoing reality of Canada’s deeply rooted systemic Islamophobia,” reads a letter penned by dozens of Muslim groups addressed to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The groups are demanding the government hold an emergency National Action Summit on Islamophobia to enact “fundamental change at the federal, provincial and municipal level to prevent another attack.”

The Ontario killings were the latest in a series of attacks motivated by anti-Muslim sentiments that have shocked Canada.

“We feel that there has been an escalation and it has become more and more dangerous,” said Mohamed Labidi, former president of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec.

In 2017, the mosque where Mr Labidi served as president was attacked by a gunman who killed six worshippers.

Late one night in August 2017, six months after the shooting, Mr Labidi’s wife woke to get a drink of water. When she looked outside of her Quebec City home, she saw her husband's car ablaze.

“It was a hate crime,” Mr Labidi told The National.

He has spent much of the last four years advocating for his community and speaking out against what he and many others see as a rising tide of Islamophobia.

He and fellow advocates believe the government has not done enough.

“Community organisations rallied and asked for concrete action in the aftermath of the Quebec City Mosque shooting in 2017. Unfortunately, these efforts . were often met with great resistance,” reads the letter to Mr Trudeau.

“With each successive event that we see . the stories across the country of women having their hijabs ripped off, and now this, each incident chips away at that level of security for our community,” said Nawaz Tahir, a community leader in London where the truck attack took place.

“Each successive incident creates a bit of a deeper scar, deeper angst and deeper concern about the safety of our community.”

The most recent data available shows Islamophobic incidents in Canada are on the rise.

In 2019, hate crimes against Muslims rose nearly 10 per cent from the year before, though the number of incidents reported is still relatively low at 181.

In his address outside the London Mosque where the Afzaal family worshipped, Mr Trudeau acknowledged that “Islamophobia is real".

He had already labelled the incident a terrorist attack. Prosecutors this week added terrorism to the long list of charges facing the accused, Nathaniel Veltman.

But many say more must be done to address the root causes of Canada's Islamophobia and hope a conference involving multiple levels of government and community leaders would do that.

The Quebec provincial government passed a law in 2019 banning government and public employees from wearing religious symbols, a law many saw as targeting Muslims.

Bill 21 requires a person’s face to be uncovered while giving or receiving certain public services.

“It has specifically targeted Muslim women who wear headscarves and veils as part of their religious identity. For example, teachers wearing Muslim attire would not be able to get jobs or promotions,” said Jasmin Zine, a professor Sociology and Muslim Studies at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario.

"They become forced to choose between their faith and their livelihood.”

She said the bill suggests Muslim attire is “not a legitimate part of Canadian society” and enforces the idea that Islam has “no place in the public sphere".

Bills like these add to the normalisation of Islamophobia in Canada, Ms Zine argued.

According to a report submitted to the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, 46 per cent of Canadians have an “unfavourable” view of Islam and more than half of Canadians believe the religion suppresses women's rights.

Mr Labidi believes unchecked postings on social media have also led to a rise in Islamophobia.

“A person navigating social media can find that Muslims did this, Muslims did that and they end up hating Muslims,” he said.

“It takes time to change people's minds,” he said. He urged the Canadian media to lead the fight by countering misinformation.

Still, both Mr Labidi and Mr Tahir were hopeful that Islamophobia could be combated.

“We can never allow that small minority of people who traffic in hate to overshadow the substantial majority of humanity that is good,” Mr Tahir told The National.