Canada mosque attacker jailed for eight years

A Canadian man who attacked a mosque with an axe and bear spray last year was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to terror charges.

Mohammad Moiz Omar pleaded guilty last week to three terror-related charges, saying his attack during morning prayers at the Dar Al Tawheed Islamic Centre was fuelled by a hatred for Muslims.

He had also admitted to using bear spray and assault with a weapon.

Canada's Public Prosecution Service said that the attack was motivated by hate and conducted with the intent to harm indiscriminately. It also said congregants' backs were towards the attacker.

Omar apologised to the mosque's congregants in a statement to the court.

“This was a targeted attack on all the congregants of the Islamic centre, the worshippers present at the time, and on some of the values held dear by Canadians,” federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh said.

“Those values include freedom to gather and pray and freedom of religion.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and society’s condemnation for such attacks. It also takes into account the acknowledgement of guilt.

“We hope that the Islamic centre congregants and the Muslim community can now begin the process of healing.”

Ibrahim Hindy, imam of the Dar Al Tawheed mosque, said the sentencing does not protect the Muslim community and Canadians who want to practise their faith.

In a tweet, Mr Hindy shared a video of the attack.

“This is Islamophobia. Hatred so intense that it drives a young man to attack people he's never met before for no reason other than their faith,” Mr Hindy wrote.

Omar must serve at least half of his prison term before he can apply for parole.