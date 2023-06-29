Stabbing at Canadian university injures three

A professor and two students were stabbed in a university classroom in the Canadian city of Waterloo on Wednesday, police said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Waterloo Regional Police said it took place in a ground-floor classroom at Hagey Hall, a building near the university’s main entrance.

The victims' injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police added.

Continuing to investigate a stabbing incident that took place inside a classroom at the University of Waterloo.



The investigation is ongoing.



Nick Manning, the university's associate vice president of communications, identified the suspect as a member of “the university community” but declined to confirm the individual is a student.

“Our entire community is really concerned that this would happen here. It’s a big shock,” he told reporters.

Yusuf Kaymak, a student at University of Waterloo, told CTV News the attack happened in a gender studies class.

“The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said ‘yeah’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out,” Mr Kaymak said to CTV.

“I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed. He was bleeding [from] his arm. I don’t know what happened to the professor,” he said.

Mr Kaymak said about 40 students were in the class at the time.

The University of Waterloo ordered students to leave Hagey Hall after the attack and cancelled all classes there until Thursday. It said there was no further risk to the campus community and that all other campus activity would continue as usual.