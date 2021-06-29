Falling from the sky: How Iran became a drone power

wo00 JUN iran drones shahed A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 2013 shows a newly made "Shahed 129" drone in Tehran. SEPAH NEWS via AFP) (HO)

In early 1991, a surprising windfall landed on Iran’s airbases. Scores of modern jets flew in from Iraq, fleeing the murderous coalition airstrikes on Saddam Hussein’s regime.

But the boon from Iran’s former nemesis was problematic because it could not get the spare parts or have the maintenance engineers to service them.

A decade later, other aircraft fell from the sky that proved much more suitable to Iran’s ambitions.

An Israeli Hermes UAV came down over the country then a few years later in 2011, an advanced CIA RQ170 Sentinel crashed over northern Iran. Both, along with other crashes, contributed to significantly to Iran’s drone programme.

Its clever scientists were able to reverse engineer the technology recovered from the wreckages for its burgeoning drone industry.

By 2016, it was accepted that Iran’s Shahed 129 – that bore an uncanny resemblance to the US Predator drones – could not only provide surveillance but also combat power. Equipped with guided munitions, the Shahed proved itself against ISIS in Syria although when it went up against US forces two were shot down by F15 jets.

The losses were troubling as the Iranians can only build about three are year, but by 2024 it is expected an armada of 40 Shahed 129s will be in flight.

They will be accompanied by more than 50 Mohajer medium-range drones that are also equipped with two precision-guided missiles, a laser range finder and advanced cameras.

Ironically, it is sanctions that forced Iran to develop its own successful drone industry mostly by reverse engineering equipment that it could buy on the open market or by other means. It has quickly found that drones are smart, relatively inexpensive and can carry out the work of hundreds of soldiers. Furthermore, it is a technology easily exported to its proxies allowing them to carry on Iran’s strategic aims with a degree of ‘plausible deniability’.

Without doubt, Iran has come a long way in producing drones that, while not the equal to US and Israeli counterparts, at least make it a serious and recognised player in unmanned warfare.

Experts recognise that Iran has achieved a level of real sophistication with its UAVs and is very proud of its success.

Through luck, espionage and clever engineering it has made an indigenous drone industry not seen elsewhere in the Middle East bar Israel.

While Saddam’s MiGs lie largely idle the thriving drone military industry is proving that manned aviation is a technology hurdle that Iran could skip.

Iran drones

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

yallacompare profile Date of launch: 2014 Founder: Jon Richards, founder and chief executive; Samer Chebab, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Jonathan Rawlings, co-founder and chief financial officer Based: Media City, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: 120 employees Investors: 2014: $500,000 in a seed round led by Mulverhill Associates; 2015: $3m in Series A funding led by STC Ventures (managed by Iris Capital), Wamda and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; 2019: $8m in Series B funding with the same investors as Series A along with Precinct Partners, Saned and Argo Ventures (the VC arm of multinational insurer Argo Group)

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

T20 World Cup Qualifier Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets Qualified teams 1. Netherlands

THE SPECS Engine: 3-litre V6 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 424hp Torque: 580 Nm Price: From Dh399,000 On sale: Now

