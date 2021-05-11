From a selfie in front of the White House to protesters on the streets of Bogota - today's best pictures

More from The National:

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Bundesliga fixtures Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm) RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm) Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm) Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm), Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

Scoreline Al Wasl 1 (Caio Canedo 90+1') Al Ain 2 (Ismail Ahmed 3', Marcus Berg 50') Red cards: Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain) 77'

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring statistics in the Premier League

Season/club/appearances (substitute)/goals 2011/12 Chelsea: 8(7) - 0

2012/13 West Brom (loan): 35(15) - 17

2013/14 Chelsea: 2(2) - 0

2013/14 Everton (loan): 31(2) - 15

2014/15 Everton: 36(4) - 10

2015/16 Everton: 37(1) - 18

2016/17 Everton: 37(1) - 25

The Farewell Director: Lulu Wang Stars: Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen, Diana Lin, Tzi Ma Four stars

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

The line up Friday: Giggs, Sho Madjozi and Masego Saturday: Nas, Lion Bbae, Roxanne Shante and DaniLeigh Sole DXB runs from December 6 to 8 at Dubai Design District. Weekend pass is Dh295 while a one day pass is Dh195. Tickets are available from www.soledxb.com

Results: Men's wheelchair 800m T34: 1. Walid Ktila (TUN) 1.44.79; 2. Mohammed Al Hammadi (UAE) 1.45.88; 3. Isaac Towers (GBR) 1.46.46.

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh960,000

Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8

Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Power 661hp @8,000rpm

Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

Uefa Nations League: How it Works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

LAST 16 DRAW Borussia Dortmund v PSG Real Madrid v Manchester City Atalanta v Valencia Atletico Madrid v Liverpool Chelsea v Bayern Munich Lyon v Juventus Tottenham v Leipzig Napoli v Barcelona

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

