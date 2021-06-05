Tony Blair: reduce Covid restrictions for fully vaccinated people

Former UK prime minister argues for distinction between those who have been inoculated and those who have not

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK from countries on the government’s Covid-19 green list should not have to take pre and post-arrival virus tests, a new report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change said.

It also proposes removing the automatic 10-day quarantine requirement for those who are inoculated and coming from amber list countries.

Under current rules for England, travellers arriving from the small number of countries on the green list must take a Covid test before and after entry. They also have to quarantine if it later arises that they travelled with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Read More

A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport will be dedicated to travellers arriving directly from red list countries under new UK regulations. AFP Covid-19 travel explained: Everything we know about red list flights and returning to UK from UAE

Arrivals from amber list countries must take a Covid test beforehand, another two after, and quarantine for 10 days.

In its report, the Tony Blair Institute suggests that "anyone who is fully vaccinated should be free to travel to and from any country currently designated as green without any quarantine period or testing required”.

Commenting on the report, former UK prime minister Tony Blair said it made sense to now make the distinction between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“The management of the Covid-19 pandemic is all about that management of risk. We place or remove restrictions here at home on that basis. We assess countries as green, amber or red on that basis," he said.

“We vaccinate on the same basis. We know that vaccination radically reduces the risk of transmission and the risk of serious illness. It doesn't eliminate the risk. But the reduction is substantial and game-changing. Hence the country’s embrace of vaccination and pride in doing it quickly.

“It is time to distinguish for the purposes of freedom from restriction between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, both for citizens here for domestic purposes; but also for our citizens and those from other countries in respect of travel on the basis that being vaccinated substantially reduces risk. It therefore makes no sense at all to treat those who have had vaccination the same as those who haven't.”

The report suggests utilising the PCR testing capacity of the National Health Service for arrivals amber countries, rather than more expensive private services.

The report proposes that, once vaccines are available for all age groups, places such as shops, restaurants, gyms and cultural venues should be allowed to loosen restrictions for those fully vaccinated or in possession of a recent negative lateral flow test.

“If they take up this option, they should be allowed to operate with no restrictions on capacity, no observed social distancing and without requirements to wear a face covering,” the report said.

Mr Blair conceded that the policies suggested by his institute would discriminate between those who were inoculated and those who were not.

“But the whole of risk management is based on discriminating between different types and levels of risk. Nothing matters more to risk than vaccination, which is precisely why we're doing it.

“Yes by allowing greater freedom and fewer restrictions to the vaccinated we're providing a powerful incentive to take up vaccination, but this is a perfectly valid public policy objective. Other than for medical reasons, people should be vaccinated,” he said.

Published: June 6, 2021 03:01 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Tourists sunbathe at Palma Beach in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Monday. AFP

In pictures: vaccinated tourists descend upon sunny Spain

Europe
A woman receives a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the refugee camp in Greece. AFP 

EU health chiefs warn of low vaccination rates in migrant groups

Europe
A medical worker with a swab testing kit. Victor Besa / The National 

Coronavirus: UAE records 1,968 new cases and three deaths

Health
A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine as part of the Covax initiative, in Amritsar, India. AFP

Gordon Brown: 10 billion Covid-19 doses needed to vaccinate the world

Europe
Crown Prince Haakon Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway kayak in Oslo with a group of young people earlier this month. The country's top doctor has declared the pandemic to be over. AFP 

Health chief declares Norway has beaten Covid-19 pandemic

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government