Powerful tornado devastates south-eastern Czech Republic

At least one person was killed and hundreds injured

A rare tornado tore through south-eastern Czech Republic, killing at least one person and injuring hundreds of people, rescue services said on Friday.

The tornado was formed late on Thursday during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages were badly damaged, with entire buildings turned into ruins and cars overturned. More than 120,000 households were without electricity.

About 360 extra police officers were sent to the area together with the military. Rescuers from many parts of the country who came to help were joined by their counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia.

They were using drones and helicopters to search the rubble. One person died of injuries in the hospital in the town of Hodonin.

The regional rescue service said more deaths were likely.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Mr Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region on Friday.

Marek Babisz, deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech public radio that half of his town was almost completely destroyed.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remained from what were houses. There’re injured, it’s really terrible.”

