More than two million people in England 'may have had long Covid'

A third of 500,000 people studied reported persistent symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks

Shoppers walk along a busy Oxford Street in London, England, on December 5, 2020. Getty Images
More than two million people in England are thought to have had one or more Covid-19 symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks, one of the largest studies of the virus suggests.

Funded by the government, the React-2 study was based on self-reported data from 508,707 adults who took part between September 2020 and February 2021.

About a fifth of those surveyed reported having had a Covid-19 symptom previously, and more than a third told of persistent symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks.

About a 10th of those with symptoms said they lasted at least 12 weeks and were severe.

The findings suggest prevalence of long Covid increases with age, with a 3.5 per cent rise in likelihood with each decade of life.

The study shows long Covid is more common among women, people who are overweight or obese, smokers, those living in deprived areas, or those admitted to hospital.

Persistent Covid-19 symptoms were lower in people of Asian ethnicity.

People with persistent symptoms at 12 weeks fell into two broad groups. In the first the most common symptom was tiredness and muscle aches.

In the second, the most common symptoms were shortness of breath affecting normal activities, tightness in chest, and chest pain, with more people reporting they had severe symptoms.

“Long Covid can have a lasting and debilitating impact on the lives of those affected," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

"Studies like this help us to rapidly build our understanding of the impact of the condition, and we are using these findings and other new research to develop support and treatments.

“We are learning more about long Covid all the time and have made £50 million [$69.8m] of research funding available to support innovative projects, with clinics established across the country to help improve the treatment available.”

The government is providing scientists with the £50m research funding through the UK Research and Innovation and the National Institute for Health Research to ensure the best treatments are available.

The National Health Service has opened more than 80 long-Covid assessment services across England.

Last week the NHS published a £100m plan to expand support, including £30m to help GPs improve diagnosis and care for patients with long Covid.

“Our findings do paint a concerning picture of the longer-term health consequences of Covid-19, which need to be accounted for in policy and planning," said Prof Paul Elliott, director of the React programme at Imperial College London.

“Long Covid is still poorly understood but we hope through our research that we can contribute to better identification and management of this condition, which our data and others’ suggest may ultimately affect millions of people in the UK alone.”

Because the study was based on self-reported data and many of the symptoms are not specific to Covid-19, it may overestimate the prevalence of such symptoms after recovering from the disease.

Published: June 24, 2021 03:01 AM

