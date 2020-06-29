Macron calls for German response over Turkey's 'criminal' actions in Libya

Turkey's front-line push to bolster its allies in Libya was castigated as a "criminal" undermining of the Nato alliance by French President Emmanuel Macron hours before a leading German think tank called on Tuesday for Berlin to take a more active role in regional conflicts.

"I think it's a historic and criminal responsibility for a member of Nato," Mr Macron said as he visited German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The French president strongly condemned Turkey’s presence in Libya as “unacceptable" and “doesn’t respect any of its commitments” made at a German-led peace conference in Berlin earlier this year. He accused Turkey of shipping extremist fighters into Libya's capital, Tripoli, as part of a dramatic intervention to tilt the balance of favour on the battlefield. "Turkey claims it – it is its official boats, its military, its policy," he said.

The European Union's ineffective foreign policy has been exposed by its marginalisation in conflicts such as those in Libya and Syria. A leading foreign policy institute, Munich Security Conference, used a report launch on Tuesday to call for much more robust EU policies, led by Berlin.

"Europe’s lack of influence on the course of conflicts that have affected its core interests – most notably those in Syria and Libya – has been all too evident. While Europeans have been quick to criticise the United States for abandoning its traditional role, the European approach has been even more impotent and inward-looking than that of the United States,” the report stated. "It is obvious that the EU will not learn to speak the language of power as long as Germany does not."

Divisions between European nations were not just evident over war zones that have seen millions of refugees flee towards Europe, provoking a political crisis over migration within the bloc. Mr Macron has decried German reluctance to take stronger positions and said Europe is "waiting for answers" from the union's most prosperous and populous member.

"Germany has to end the 'small nation' thinking of the past," the think tank's report added. "At a time when Europe’s ability to relearn the language of power is called for on various fronts, Germany can no longer pursue policies that mute the EU even further."

Tensions between France and Turkey escalated after an incident on June 10 between Turkish warships and a French naval vessel in the Mediterranean Sea.

France considered it a hostile act under Nato’s rules of engagement.

Turkey has denied harassing the French frigate.

France accused Turkey of repeated breaches of the UN arms embargo and of importing Syrian fighters to Libya.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 after an uprising that toppled and killed its leader, Muammar Qaddafi.

The country has since been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups.

Mr Macron denied backing the eastern forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, stressing that France was in favour of a “political solution”.

Turkey backs the GNA government that controls the Tripoli with the aid of local militias and fighters from the coastal city of Misurata.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

