Hong Kong, Spain and Portugal tighten restrictions on UK travellers

Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from the UK from Thursday amid concern over the Delta variant of coronavirus.

The Hong Kong government said Britain would be classified as “extremely high risk”.

Under the classification, people who have stayed in the UK for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong.

A statement said the flight ban was issued because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread Delta variant virus strain there”.

It is the second time that the Hong Kong government has banned flights from the UK, following a restriction imposed last December.

Restrictions were gradually eased in April and May as the pandemic situation in the UK improved.

The Hong Kong decision came after Portugal and Spain imposed new restrictions on British visitors, delivering a further blow to the UK’s traffic light system for travel.

Spain said on Monday that UK tourists travelling to Mallorca and Ibiza will have to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test when they arrive.

Portugal’s latest decision, which takes effect on Monday, imposes a quarantine on unvaccinated arrivals from Britain.

Starting on Wednesday, UK holidaymakers heading to Malta will also have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if they haven’t had a second vaccination dose.

Last week, the UK added Spain’s Balearic islands and Malta to its the green travel list, meaning travellers will not have to quarantine when they arrive back in Britain.

UK ministers plan to ease rules further “later in the summer” to allow people who are double-vaccinated to return from countries on its amber list without needing to self-isolate.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that travel will continue to be difficult for the foreseeable future.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested the entire EU should co-ordinate closely and be more cautious about allowing travellers to enter from Britain.

The country already has a ban on most travel from the UK, which it describes as a “variant area of concern”.