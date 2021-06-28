Ten-month delay between AstraZeneca vaccine doses gives more protection

Researchers have found that a delay of up to 10 months between doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford can give more protection against the disease.

A study by Oxford scientists released on Monday found that a long interval between the first and second injections led to a better immune response.

They discovered more antibodies were generated by a delay of up to 45 weeks between the doses than shots administered within a shorter time frame.

The results were described as encouraging news for developing countries that were left out of supply agreements with pharmaceutical companies and are now struggling to vaccinate their populations.

Volunteers in the latest study were drawn from Oxford’s original early and late-stage trials for the vaccine last year.

Thirty participants who only received a single dose in the trial were given a second one about 10 months after the first. An additional 90 participants from those studies received a third dose. All volunteers were between the ages of 18 and 55, as that age group was the one being recruited at that stage of the trials last year.

Prof Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group described the immune responses of participants in the study as “excellent”.

“This should come as reassuring news to countries with lower supplies of the vaccine, who may be concerned about delays in providing second doses to their populations,” he said.

“There is an excellent response to a second dose, even after a 10-month delay from the first.”

Scientists found that antibodies and T-cell responses were boosted significantly by a third “booster” shot.

Associate Prof Teresa Lamble, lead author of the study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, said the vaccine was “well-tolerated” by the body, with no major side effects after three injections.

“It is not known if booster jabs will be needed due to waning immunity or to augment immunity against variants of concern,” she said.

“This is very encouraging news if we find that a third dose is needed.”

Britain was one of the first countries in the world to implement a longer delay between vaccine doses, increasing the interval from three weeks to three months.

The rationale was to give some level of protection against Covid-19 to as many people as possible.

The government is now encouraging people older than 50 to receive their second shots as soon as possible to combat the Delta variant, cases of which are rising across the country.