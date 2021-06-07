German election: Merkel's conservatives savour victory in key regional vote

Germany’s conservatives savoured their victory in a key regional election on Sunday which bolsters their hopes of staying in power when Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in office.

Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) turned back a challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

The election had been seen as a test for CDU leader Armin Laschet, who hopes to succeed her as chancellor after September’s general election.

“This is essentially a sensationally good result,” said CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak.

Ralph Brinkhaus, who heads the party’s parliamentary group, said Sunday’s result “gives us a tailwind” for the federal election.

“That is also a success for Armin Laschet,” he said.

Mr Laschet took over a party at a low ebb when he emerged as the winner of a tense internal stand-off with Markus Soeder, a Bavarian rival who some perceived as the more charismatic choice.

While his would-be predecessor Mrs Merkel is Germany’s most popular politician, Mr Laschet had polled poorly and leading CDU figures in Saxony-Anhalt had opposed his nomination.

Public frustration over Germany’s prolonged lockdown, as well as a corruption scandal involving Covid mask contracts, contributed to stinging defeats for the CDU in two regional elections in March.

But the CDU’s ratings have picked up since then as Germany’s vaccination programme gathers pace and lockdown restrictions are eased.

The CDU took 37.1 per cent of the vote in Sunday’s election, up more than seven points since 2016. AfD was down on 20.8 per cent.

Polls had suggested a closer race between the two parties, with one survey last month even showing AfD in the lead.

Saxony-Anhalt is part of the former East Germany, a stronghold of the far right where many voters say they still feel like second-class citizens more than 30 years after German reunification.

An AfD victory would have been its first in a state parliament and led to complex political manoeuvring to try to keep them out of power.

But the anti-immigrant, anti-Islam party failed to make gains after vocally opposing lockdown measures.

It means the CDU is sure to stay in power in the state and will have a choice of potential coalition partners.

CDU state premier Reiner Haseloff has governed with the Greens and Social Democrats since 2016.

“If the AfD had become the strongest force it would have been catastrophic for our reputation and we had to prevent that together,” he told German television.

It was a disappointing night for Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock. AFP

Disappointment for Germany’s Greens

It was a disappointing night for the Greens, who are seen as the CDU’s main rivals for power in the general election.

The party won 5.9 per cent of the vote, up less than one percentage point – a far cry from the spectacular gains it hopes for in September.

The Greens are typically weaker in the east of Germany, which is more reliant on the carbon-intensive industries that the party wants to phase out.

Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock suggested that the CDU’s success was down to voters seeking to prevent an AfD victory.

Many people had voted for the CDU because they “did not want right-wing extremists in the government,” she said.

But she acknowledged that the Greens’ showing was poorer than hoped. “Sure, we’d like to have done better,” she said.

The Left Party came third in Saxony-Anhalt but dropped to 11.0 per cent, while the Social Democrats fell to 8.4 per cent.

The pro-business Free Democrats scored 6.4 per cent and re-entered the regional parliament after failing to meet a 5 per cent threshold last time out.