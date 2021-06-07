German election: Merkel's conservatives savour victory in key regional vote

Result boosts Armin Laschet's hopes ahead of September election

CDU leader Armin Laschet was bolstered by his party's victory in Saxony-Anhalt. Reuters 
CDU leader Armin Laschet was bolstered by his party's victory in Saxony-Anhalt. Reuters 

Germany’s conservatives savoured their victory in a key regional election on Sunday which bolsters their hopes of staying in power when Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in office.

Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) turned back a challenge from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Read More

A police officer stands in front of Finsbury Park Mosque in London. EPAHate preachers to be treated as ’priority threat’ in UK

The election had been seen as a test for CDU leader Armin Laschet, who hopes to succeed her as chancellor after September’s general election.

“This is essentially a sensationally good result,” said CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak.

Ralph Brinkhaus, who heads the party’s parliamentary group, said Sunday’s result “gives us a tailwind” for the federal election.

“That is also a success for Armin Laschet,” he said.

Mr Laschet took over a party at a low ebb when he emerged as the winner of a tense internal stand-off with Markus Soeder, a Bavarian rival who some perceived as the more charismatic choice.

While his would-be predecessor Mrs Merkel is Germany’s most popular politician, Mr Laschet had polled poorly and leading CDU figures in Saxony-Anhalt had opposed his nomination.

Public frustration over Germany’s prolonged lockdown, as well as a corruption scandal involving Covid mask contracts, contributed to stinging defeats for the CDU in two regional elections in March.

But the CDU’s ratings have picked up since then as Germany’s vaccination programme gathers pace and lockdown restrictions are eased.

The CDU took 37.1 per cent of the vote in Sunday’s election, up more than seven points since 2016. AfD was down on 20.8 per cent.

Polls had suggested a closer race between the two parties, with one survey last month even showing AfD in the lead.

Saxony-Anhalt is part of the former East Germany, a stronghold of the far right where many voters say they still feel like second-class citizens more than 30 years after German reunification.

An AfD victory would have been its first in a state parliament and led to complex political manoeuvring to try to keep them out of power.

But the anti-immigrant, anti-Islam party failed to make gains after vocally opposing lockdown measures.

It means the CDU is sure to stay in power in the state and will have a choice of potential coalition partners.

CDU state premier Reiner Haseloff has governed with the Greens and Social Democrats since 2016.

“If the AfD had become the strongest force it would have been catastrophic for our reputation and we had to prevent that together,” he told German television.

It was a disappointing night for Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock. AFP
It was a disappointing night for Green party candidate Annalena Baerbock. AFP

Disappointment for Germany’s Greens

It was a disappointing night for the Greens, who are seen as the CDU’s main rivals for power in the general election.

The party won 5.9 per cent of the vote, up less than one percentage point – a far cry from the spectacular gains it hopes for in September.

The Greens are typically weaker in the east of Germany, which is more reliant on the carbon-intensive industries that the party wants to phase out.

Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock suggested that the CDU’s success was down to voters seeking to prevent an AfD victory.

Many people had voted for the CDU because they “did not want right-wing extremists in the government,” she said.

But she acknowledged that the Greens’ showing was poorer than hoped. “Sure, we’d like to have done better,” she said.

The Left Party came third in Saxony-Anhalt but dropped to 11.0 per cent, while the Social Democrats fell to 8.4 per cent.

The pro-business Free Democrats scored 6.4 per cent and re-entered the regional parliament after failing to meet a 5 per cent threshold last time out.

Updated: June 7, 2021 04:51 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
Holidaymakers on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, Cornwall, the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit. Getty Images 

World leaders gear up for ‘most important G7 in history’

Europe
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
Michaela Coel won a slew of Bafta TV awards for 'I May Destroy You' on Sunday night. AP

Bafta TV awards: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' scores string of wins

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government