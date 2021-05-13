France asks police to ban pro-Palestinian Paris protest

Demonstrators hold up signs as they gather for a demonstration for coexistence between Jews and Arabs in the town of Rosh Pinna in northern Israel on May 13, 2021. AFP

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday asked police to ban a pro-Palestinian protest in Paris this weekend over the conflict with Israel, fearing a repeat of clashes during a similar situation in 2014.

Activists organised the protest in the Barbes district of northern Paris to demonstrate against Israel's use of force in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire across the border from militant group Hamas.

"I have asked the Paris police chief to ban the protests on Saturday linked to the recent tensions in the Middle East," Mr Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

"Serious disturbances to public order were seen in 2014."

He urged police chiefs elsewhere in France to remain vigilant during demonstrations and assure the "protection of places of worship, schools, cultural centres and businesses of the Jewish community".

Demonstrations took place in France during July 2014 against the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

On July 19, 2014, several thousand protesters defied a ban on a demonstration at Barbes and the rally rapidly degenerated into violent clashes that lasted for hours.

