Birmingham postpones controversial vehicle pollution charge on launch day

A project to reduce emissions from vehicles in the centre of Birmingham was postponed on the day of its launch. Alamy

The introduction of a long-delayed clean air zone in Britain’s second city of Birmingham started chaotically on Tuesday after plans to charge motorists were postponed because of widespread ignorance of the scheme.

The project, aimed at reducing traffic and improving air quality, was already rescheduled from 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But officials announced on Tuesday's launch day that the payment scheme would be delayed for another two weeks.

Under the clean air project, drivers of the most-polluting cars will have to pay an £8 ($11.30) fee to drive into the city’s centre, while those with larger vehicles pay £50.

It is one of a number of schemes being introduced or under consideration across British cities to tackle congestion, pollution and climate change.

The car-reduction scheme is part of an ambitious project to redesign the city of 1.2 million people to persuade citizens to swap driving for public transport, cycling or walking, and re-energise the businesses at its heart.

Some shoppers and business owners are opposed to the scheme, but its champions believe it is essential to change habits.

A quarter of all car journeys are for less than a mile in Birmingham where air pollution contributes to 900 adult deaths a year, according to council documents.

Waseem Zaffar, the lead councillor behind the scheme, denied that technical problems were behind the latest delay but said not enough people knew about the grants on offer to scrap older vehicles and other financial incentives to promote greener travel.

He said the Labour-run council, the party in opposition nationally, had learned from another scheme launched this year in Bath, south-west England, where most people who didn’t pay the charge were unaware of the system.

Mr Zaffar said the decision to postpone the project was not made on Tuesday.

“We didn’t want to spend all our time chasing payments,” he said. “This is a massive project, a massive change to the life of people in Birmingham.

“I don’t want people’s money – I want them to ‘green up’ their journeys. My aim is to reduce pollution.”

But critics seized on the latest delay as a sign of deeper problems with the scheme. “Beggars belief that Labour’s flagship policy for Birmingham stumbles on launch day,” said Gary Sambrook, an MP for the ruling Conservative Party.

Motoring organisation the AA said the project would affect 100,000 vehicle owners, with the financial burden falling on poorer and younger drivers. Its president Edmund King said such schemes were “very blunt tools that create a tax burden for low-income families and workers”.

'We’re going to lose lots of clients'

Arash Mohammadi, whose city-centre tailor shop looks out on one of the busiest roads into Birmingham, told The National that traffic was only starting to return to usual levels after Covid-19 restrictions.

Before coronavirus, he said traffic outside his shop was “rammed for three hours and nothing moves”.

After losing 65 per cent of his takings during the pandemic, he is worried that the new scheme could compound the pain for himself and other business owners who depend on passing motorists for trade. “We’re going to lose lots of clients,” he said.

Authorities in the medieval city of York and the Scottish capital of Edinburgh are among those considering ways to keep cars out of their historic centres, while the south coast city of Brighton wants to end congestion and parking problems.

A similar scheme launched in London in April 2019 led to the number of older, more polluting vehicles being cut by 65 per cent after a charge was introduced. Total traffic volume was cut by 9 per cent.

The scale of London’s problem was highlighted last year when a coroner made legal history by ruling that air pollution was a cause of the death of a girl, 9, in the city.

Birmingham is also the centre of Britain’s broader ambitions to spark a post-Brexit boom through new transport and communications infrastructure. The high-speed rail project that links London with northern cities Manchester and Leeds is to go through Birmingham.

The project – High-Speed Two (HS2) – is the centrepiece of the UK's efforts to drive prosperity to northern cities that are traditionally the poor economic cousins of London.

Voters from the North, considered a stronghold of the opposition Labour Party, switched in large numbers to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s right-of-centre Conservative Party in the 2019 general election that delivered him a large majority. He has promised to deliver economic benefits to the regions to repay their support.

Mr Johnson seeks to position the UK as a leader in tackling climate change. Britain is the first major economy to set a legally binding target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Andy Street, the ruling party mayor of the West Midlands region which includes Birmingham, said: “What we must not lose sight of … is the fact the West Midlands is in the midst of a climate emergency and air pollution plays a critical role in tackling that.”

MATCH INFO Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

RESULTS: 2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING - EUROPE Albania 0 Italy 1

Finland 2 Turkey 2

Macedonia 4 Liechtenstein

Iceland 2 Kosovo 0

Israel 0 Spain 1

Moldova 0 Austria 1

Serbia 1 Georgia 0

Ukraine 0 Croatia 2

Wales 0 Ireland 1

Day 4, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Not much was expected – on Sunday or ever – of Hasan Ali as a batsman. And yet he lit up the late overs of the Pakistan innings with a happy cameo of 29 from 25 balls. The highlight was when he launched a six right on top of the netting above the Pakistan players’ viewing area. He was out next ball. Stat of the day – 1,358 There were 1,358 days between Haris Sohail’s previous first-class match and his Test debut for Pakistan. The lack of practice in the multi-day format did not show, though, as the left-hander made an assured half-century to guide his side through a potentially damaging collapse. The verdict As is the fashion of Test matches in this country, the draw feels like a dead-cert, before a clatter of wickets on the fourth afternoon puts either side on red alert. With Yasir Shah finding prodigious turn now, Pakistan will be confident of bowling Sri Lanka out. Whether they have enough time to do so and chase the runs required remains to be seen.

Day 1, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day Dimuth Karunaratne had batted with plenty of pluck, and no little skill, in getting to within seven runs of a first-day century. Then, while he ran what he thought was a comfortable single to mid-on, his batting partner Dinesh Chandimal opted to stay at home. The opener was run out by the length of the pitch. Stat of the day - 1 One six was hit on Day 1. The boundary was only breached 18 times in total over the course of the 90 overs. When it did arrive, the lone six was a thing of beauty, as Niroshan Dickwella effortlessly clipped Mohammed Amir over the square-leg boundary. The verdict Three wickets down at lunch, on a featherbed wicket having won the toss, and Sri Lanka’s fragile confidence must have been waning. Then Karunaratne and Chandimal's alliance of precisely 100 gave them a foothold in the match. Dickwella’s free-spirited strokeplay meant the Sri Lankans were handily placed at 227 for four at the close.

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The Al Barzakh Festival takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm in the Red Theatre, NYUAD, Saadiyat Island. Tickets cost Dh105 for adults from platinumlist.net

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

