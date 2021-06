Berlin to host new round of Libya peace talks

Germany will host a new round of Libyan peace talks focused on paving the way for elections in December and removing foreign mercenaries and troops.

The talks on June 23 in Berlin will be co-hosted by the UN and attended by Libya's interim government.

"The next steps needed for a sustainable stabilisation of the country will be discussed," the German Foreign Ministry said.

"In addition, steps towards the creation of unified Libyan security forces will be discussed.

"The conference is an expression of the continued international support for the stabilisation of Libya. The international community remains ready to continue its close and constructive support of the UN‑led peace process in Libya."

In January last year, Berlin hosted the first round of UN-backed peace talks, as Libyan leaders and officials from several countries gathered in a bid to agree on a ceasefire.

A formal truce in October led to the creation of an interim government in charge of unifying Libya's divided institutions, launching reconstruction efforts and preparing for elections in December.

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

