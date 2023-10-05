Ukraine's Zelenskyy says 47 civilians killed in Russian missile attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that 47 civilians had been killed in a Russian attack on a village in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Mr Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app that a missile had hit a food shop. Pictures on social media showed dead bodies laid out close to the blast site.

One of the victims was a six-year-old boy, according to the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak. At least six other people were injured, including a young girl.

"The rescuers continue to work on the site," Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on social media.

Russia targeted Ukraine with drones in another major attack early Thursday as Mr Zelenskyy traveled to Spain to rally support from Western allies at a summit of around 50 European leaders.

Ukraine's air force said that the country's air defences intercepted 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones that Russia launched at the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

This is a developing story.