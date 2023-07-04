Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport diverted

Several flights scheduled to land at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday morning were sent to other airports, several Russian news agencies reported.

No reason was yet given for the changes.

The flight diversions come after at least three drones were intercepted over the Moscow region early on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported, citing emergency services, including one in the neighbouring Kaluga region.

“According to preliminary information, three drones were heading towards Moscow at different times,” the state-linked Tass reported.

Two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo, the RIA news agency reported. The village is about 30km south-west of the Kremlin. One was in the Kaluga region, which borders the Moscow region.

Another drone was shot down in the area of the town of Kubinka, 63km west of Moscow, RIA reported.