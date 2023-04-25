Swedish research rocket crashes in Norway

A Sweden Space Corp research rocket launched early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in the country's north malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring Norway.

Carrying out experiments at zero gravity, the rocket reached an altitude of 250km, the agency said.

"It landed in the mountains at 1,000 metres altitude and 10km from the closest settlement," Philip Ohlsson, head of communications at SSC, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"There are routines in place when things go wrong and we inform both Swedish and Norwegian governments, and other actors."

Work on retrieving the payload is under way and an investigation is being launched to determine the technical details behind the unplanned flight path, the agency said.

"The Norwegian authorities take any unauthorised activity on the Norwegian side of the border very seriously," a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In the event of any border breach, those responsible should immediately inform the relevant Norwegian authorities, which included the Foreign Ministry, through the right channels, she said.

The ministry had not received a formal notification of the incident from the Swedish authorities, the spokeswoman said.

Work in Norwegian territory to salvage any wreckage also required prior consent, she said.

The ministry said it did not know if there was any damage to the surroundings, while a SSC representative said the rocket came down far from any settlement.

The Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority was not immediately available for a comment.