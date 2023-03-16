Macron's pension battle heads for knife-edge outcome in France

France’s divisive pension reform was heading for a knife-edge vote on Thursday as protracted strikes left rubbish piling up on the streets of Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron won the first of two votes in parliament as France’s Senate backed his bill by 193 to 114.

But the outcome of a National Assembly vote later on Thursday remained uncertain amid bitter left-wing opposition in the lower chamber.

Mr Macron wants to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 to cut the costs of France’s welfare state.

His bill has unleashed massive protests and prompted teachers, transport workers and bin collectors to stage strikes.

One trade union claimed 1.7 million people took to the streets across France on Wednesday, while the interior ministry's count was 480,000.

Union boss Laurent Berger warned the unrest would continue even if Mr Macron wins the vote.

“If the reform is passed, the anger and protest will not end,” he told French television. “There will be a sequel.”

Paris police were set to requisition workers to clean up the streets despite left-wing Mayor Anne Hidalgo refusing the request.

Ms Hidalgo said the pension bill should be withdrawn because it “mistreats workers”.

Allies of Mr Macron urged MPs to back the reform after months of bitter debates on the bill.

It would raise the pension age to 63 from 2027 and 64 in 2030, with some exemptions for people with unusually long careers.

Rubbish piled up on the streets of Paris as waste collectors walked out. Bloomberg

A final legal text emerged from negotiations shortly before 3am, paving the way for Thursday’s votes.

But the president’s centrist party lost its majority in the National Assembly last year and is relying on the centre-right Republicans to pass the bill.

While Republican leader Eric Ciotti says he will back the reform, many of his MPs are still being lobbied by Mr Macron’s camp.

“We are making an indispensable reform to assure the financing of our pensions,” said Aurore Berge, who leads Mr Macron’s party in the assembly.

The reform is the centrepiece of Mr Macron’s second-term agenda and failure to pass it would be seen as a damaging blow to his authority.

If he cannot find a majority in the National Assembly, he could turn to a provision known as article 49.3, allowing him to pass the bill without parliament’s support.

The government has insisted it does not want to use the nuclear option, which would be sure to intensify public anger.

One poll showed 78 per cent of French people saying it would be unjustified to ram through the bill.

Left-wing MP Damien Maudet said the use of article 49.3 would be undemocratic and set “a dangerous precedent”.

If the article is invoked, the National Assembly could retaliate by passing a no-confidence vote in Mr Macron’s government. That could in theory lead to new elections.

France’s unrest has come alongside widespread strikes across Europe. In Britain on Wednesday, trains were affected for a second day as staff walked out on the London Underground. In Greece, flights were grounded amid strikes in protest at a deadly train crash last month.