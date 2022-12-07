MP rushed to hospital after mass brawl in Turkish Parliament

A member of a Turkish opposition party needed hospital treatment on Tuesday after a brawl broke out in the country’s Parliament during a tense debate over next year’s budget.

Politicians from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and from opposition parties fought each other, Tv footage showed.

Some politicians threw punches, while others tried to pull their fighting colleagues apart.

At least one politician was knocked to the ground, video images showed.

The private DHA news agency said Huseyin Ors, a politician from the opposition Good Party, was punched in the face.

A politician who is a trained doctor tended to Mr Ors, who was then taken to a hospital by ambulance, DHA reported.

Politicians push each other in the Turkish Parliament in Ankara on Tuesday. AP

Mr Ors suffers from heart problems and was placed under emergency care as a precaution.

Fighting is a frequent occurrence in Turkey’s Parliament.

It was not immediately known what caused Tuesday’s brawl, but tension is running high before presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June.