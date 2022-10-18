Ukraine hit by new air strikes as it accuses Russia of kidnapping nuclear plant workers

More air strikes pummelled Ukraine on Tuesday morning, a day after Russia renewed its attacks on Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians after its latest attacks on Ukrainian cities.

One person was killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv, he said, without giving other details of casualties.

“Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best — terrorise and kill civilians,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account.”

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in northern Kyiv, causing several explosions and sending smoke rising over the city, Ukrainian officials and witnesses said.

Several regions of Ukraine, were experiencing power cuts after multiple strikes targeted energy facilities, local officials and agencies said Tuesday.

Many settlements in Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, and parts of Dnipro city in central Ukraine were without electricity, while power was restored to Mykolaiv after strikes overnight.

“There is currently no light or water in the city. Hospitals are on reserve [power] supplies,” Zhytomyr mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn wrote on Facebook.

Zhytomyr had a population of 260,000 before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's state nuclear energy agency accused Moscow on Tuesday of detaining two senior employees at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

In a statement on social media, Energoatom said Russian forces “kidnapped” Oleg Kostyukov, head of information technology, and Oleg Osheka, the plant's assistant general director, on Monday and “took them to an unknown destination”.

Smokes rises on outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv. Reuters

Russia stepped up its offensive across Ukraine on Monday, cutting electricity supply and killing eight people in attacks that included the use of kamikaze drone strikes in the capital.

President Vladimir Putin is thought to be trying to counter battlefield losses in its eight-month war in Ukraine by waging a punitive policy of striking energy infrastructure before winter in a move that he hopes will weaken resistance.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Russia launched five strikes against Kyiv and against energy infrastructure in Sumy and the central Dnipropetrovsk regions, knocking out electricity to hundreds of towns and villages.

Four people were killed in Kyiv, including a married couple expecting a baby, and another four in the north-east region of Sumy, officials said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded EU sanctions on Iran, which it accused of providing Russia with drones.

Ukraine's military said it shot down eight Iranian-made drones and two Russian cruise missiles on Monday.

Ukrainian servicemen tow a captured Russian armoured vehicle in Rudneve village, Kharkiv. EPA

While Iran denies exporting any weapons to either side, the US has warned it would take action against companies and nations working with Tehran's drone programme following the strikes in Kyiv.

The strikes come a week after Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities on October 10 in the biggest wave of attacks in months, killing at least 19 people, wounding 105 others and sparking international outcry.

Senior Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak called for Russia to be excluded from the G20 following the strikes.

“Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure, to freeze civilians and organise total mobilisation to cover the front line with corpses cannot sit at the same table with leaders of [the] G20,” he said on social media as he called for Russia to be “expelled from all platforms”.