EU considers sanctions on Iranian officials over protest violence

After Iran's lethal crackdown on protests started by the "killing" of Mahsa Amini, the EU said on Tuesday that it was considering tough new sanctions against officials in the country.

After being arrested by Iran's notorious "morality police" for breaching rules requiring women to wear hijabs and modest clothes, Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16.

The biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has seen scores of protesters killed and hundreds arrested has been sparked by anger over her death.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was considering "all the options at our disposal, including restrictive measures, to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have been responding to the demonstrations".

US President Joe Biden said his administration would impose "further costs" this week on "perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters" in Iran.

Rights groups voiced deep concern after Iranian riot police used tear gas and paintball guns against hundreds of students at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology on Sunday night.

Video footage showed those arrested being taken away with fabric hoods over their heads.

Protests also spread to schools, with footage shared by Kurdish rights group Hengaw showing schoolgirls demonstrating in two cities in Amini's native Kurdistan province.

"Women, life, freedom," the young female protesters chanted as they marched down the central strip of a busy highway in Marivan, in footage that AFP has not independently verified.

Mr Biden gave no indication of what measures he was considering against Iran, which is already under crippling US economic sanctions largely related to its controversial nuclear programme.

Iran on Tuesday accused the US leader of "hypocrisy" in invoking human rights to impose new punitive measures.

"It would have been better for Mr Joe Biden to think a little about the human rights record of his own country before making humanitarian gestures, although hypocrisy does not need to be thought through," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said, according to Iranian media.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused arch foes the US and Israel of fomenting the protests.

The riots "were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad", Mr Khamenei said.

The unrest has overshadowed diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, which had come close to a breakthrough in recent months before stalling again.

But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed the "problems with Iran's behaviour" are separate from efforts to revive the nuclear deal, which Washington will pursue "as long as we believe" it is in US national security interests.

In his first public comments on Amini's death, Mr Khamenei said on Monday that Iranian police must "stand up to criminals".

"Some people, without proof or an investigation, have made the streets dangerous, burned the Quran, removed hijabs from veiled women and set fire to mosques and cars," said Mr Khamenei, 83.

He said "this is not about hijab in Iran", and that "many Iranian women who don't observe the hijab perfectly are among the steadfast supporters of the Islamic republic".

On Tuesday, an official said singer Shervin Hajipour — arrested after his song Baraye (For), with lyrics taken from social media posts about the reasons people were protesting went viral — was released on bail.

Another 400 people arrested in the crackdown were released on Tuesday "on condition of not repeating their actions", Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stoking the protests and last week said nine foreign nationals — including from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland — had been arrested.

At least 92 protesters have been killed so far in the Amini rallies, said Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, which has been assessing the death toll despite internet cuts and blocks on WhatsApp, Instagram and other online services.

Amnesty International said earlier it had confirmed 53 deaths, after Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said last week that "around 60" people had died.

At least 12 members of the security forces have been reported killed since September 16.

