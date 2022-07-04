Turkey detains Russian ship carrying 'stolen' Ukrainian grain

Turkey detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain that Ukraine says is stolen, Kyiv's ambassador in Ankara has said.

“We have full co-operation,” Vasyl Bodnar said on Ukrainian national television on Sunday. “The ship is currently standing at the entrance to the port; it has been detained by the customs authorities of Turkey.”

Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to detain the Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship. The vessel was anchored about a kilometre from shore, near Karasu port, on Sunday, an official told Reuters.

The report said there had been no obvious signs of movement aboard the vessel.

The fate of the 7,146-deadweight-tonne ship will be decided when investigators meet on Monday, with Ukraine hoping that Turkish authorities confiscate the grain, Mr Bodnar said.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories it has seized since its invasion began in late February. However, the Kremlin has denied the claims.

A Ukrainian foreign ministry official, citing information from Ukraine's maritime administration, told Reuters on Friday that the Zhibek Zholy loaded its first cargo of about 4,500 tonnes of grain from Berdyansk, a Russian-occupied port in south Ukraine.

The region's Sakarya port authority and Turkey's foreign ministry did not immediately comment, Reuters reported.

