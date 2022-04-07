European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has coronavirus

Apr 07, 2022

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde announced on Thursday she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Lagarde, 66, said her symptoms were "reasonably mild" and that she is vaccinated and boosted.

The former IMF boss said she would work from home in Frankfurt, Germany, until she recovers but that there would be no impact on the ECB's operations.

The ECB’s Governing Council meets on April 13-14 to set monetary policy for the euro area and Ms Lagarde's attendance is now in doubt.

The bloc is trying to rein in surging inflation which reached a record of 7.5 per cent in March.

ECB officials have already warned that the war in Ukraine will affect the economic outlook for the region.

Some have held out the possibility of raising interest rates this year, though they’ve also stressed the need to keep options open and to act on the basis of incoming data.

In December, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos also contracted the virus days before a policy meeting and joined the concluding press conference remotely at that time. Andrea Enria, the head of the central bank’s supervisory arm, had Covid in January.

