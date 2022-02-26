Swift banking sanctions on Russia a step closer

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

European nations are a step closer to extending sanctions on Russia to the Swift interbank payment system.

Germany changed its position about imposing restrictions on Russia's access to the Swift, joining other Western powers supporting harsher sanctions, on the same day it lifted a long-standing block on sending weapons to war zones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed moves to disconnect Russia from “global financial civilisation” in a video message.

“Our diplomats fought around the clock to inspire all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbanking network. We also have this victory,” Zelenskyy said.

“This is billions and billions of losses for Russia — a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country … Ukraine won the attention of the entire civilised world. And the practical result? Here it is — Swift … Disconnecting from global financial civilisation.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed fresh impetus to exclude Russia from Swift.

The move would hit Russian trade and make it harder for Russian companies to do business.

Germany, which has the EU's biggest trade flows with Russia, had been reluctant to get on board with cutting off Russia from the world's main international payments network, saying it must first weigh the economic consequences of such move.

Swift is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

“We are urgently working on how to limit the collateral damage of decoupling from Swift in such a way that it affects the right people. What we need is a targeted and functional restriction of Swift,” Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

Berlin's change of heart comes as Russian forces pounded Kiev and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles on day three of a campaign that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing west towards the European Union, clogging major highways and railway lines.