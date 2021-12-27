Three charged with murder in Greece after 16 migrants die in boat

Three people have been charged with murder in Greece after 16 migrants died when a boat taking them from Turkey to Italy sank, authorities said on Monday.

The suspects were among 63 people rescued after the tragedy on Friday when the vessel overturned near the Greek island of Paros.

The three were charged with causing an accident at sea, intentional manslaughter and membership in a criminal organisation, the coastguard said.

Read more At least 16 dead in latest migrant boat accident in Greece

At least 30 migrants died at sea in three separate incidents in Greece last week and more than 160 were rescued, including in the incident near Paros.

Smugglers are now trying to avoid Greek islands near the Turkish coast, which are heavily patrolled by the coastguard and EU border protection agency Frontex.

Over the weekend, Greek Merchant Marine Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis called the smugglers “ruthless killers” who are cramming people on to unseaworthy boats and failing to hand out life vests, even to underage passengers.

Two of the suspects arrested on Monday were 31 years old and the third was 40.