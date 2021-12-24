At least 11 dead after migrant boat runs aground off Greece

At least 11 people have died and dozens of children have been rescued after a boat carrying migrants sank off Greece.

The Greek coastguard said a search and rescue operation was continuing, and it was not known how many people had been on the boat.

As well as the 27 children, 11 women and 52 men were rescued north of the Greek island of Antikythera, which is 235 kilometres south of Athens, on Thursday evening.

It came only a day after a dinghy carrying migrants capsized off the island of Folegandros, killing at least three people. The UN's refugee agency said it was potentially the worst shipwreck in the Aegean Sea this year. Thirteen people were rescued, while dozens remain missing, Greek authorities said. It is believed that the majority of passengers were from Iraq.

The UN's refugee agency estimates that between January and November this year more than 2,500 people died, or were missing at sea, after trying to reach Europe.