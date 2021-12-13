Two missing after cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea

At least two people are missing after two freight ships collided south of Sweden early on Monday morning.

The Danish ship Karin Hoej capsized after colliding with the UK-registered Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea, south of Ystad in Sweden and near the Danish island of Bornholm.

The Karin Hoej will be salvaged by the Swedish coastguard after oil began to spill into the water. Several vessels and helicopters have been sent to the scene.

The 55-metre Karin Hoej was upside down, the Swedish Maritime Administration said. It had two people on board and they were missing, the Danish Defence's Joint Operations Centre said.

The 90-metre Scot Carrier was still functional and its crew were safe.

“I can confirm an accident has happened but I do not know the circumstances,” said Soren Hoj, managing director of the shipping company Rederiet Hoj, which owns the Karin Hoej.

Denmark’s meteorological institute said the temperature in the water was 4°C-6°C.

It is believed the Scot Carrier was heading from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland, while the Karin Hoej had left Sodertalje in Sweden for Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.

Swedish authorities are investigating the cause of the collision, although there has been speculation that poor visibility caused by fog was to blame.