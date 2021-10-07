Climate stage activist storms catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Extinction Rebellion climate activists burst on to the catwalk at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday to condemn the industry's harm to the environment.

"Overconsumption = extinction", read a banner carried by one demonstrator from the climate change activist group.

She climbed on to the catwalk set up in the Louvre art gallery as models were showing off the latest styles. She was then taken away by security guards, AFP reported.

Read more Climate activists dragged out of London roads by angry motorists

Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Youth For Climate said about 30 people were involved in planning the protest, two of whom were arrested.

They called on the government to enforce "an immediate cut in production levels in the sector, given that 42 items of clothing were sold per person in France in 2019".

In the front row, French cinema stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert hardly flinched, while some members of the Arnault family, seated next to LVMH chief executive officer and chairman Bernard Arnault, glanced at each other.

The disruption hardly interrupted the flow of models, who charged down the runway in a corridor of the Louvre to dramatic organ music punctuated with bell tolls.

The show had a punk flavour, with sleeves ripped off suit jackets leaving arms bare, and accessories including studded boots and chainmail headpieces.

Amis de la Terre France said it chose the LVMH label to throw a spotlight on the issue of overconsumption.

"LVMH is the world leader of luxury and has a responsibility when it comes to trends that push the textile industry to constantly renew collections faster and produce more," spokeswoman Alma Dufour told Reuters.