EU pledges help for Afghanistan's neighbours with refugees

A refugee raises a child into the air among Syrian and Afghan migrants after their boat deflated before reaching the Greek island of Lesbos in September 2015. Reuters

The EU on Tuesday said it was considering more support for Afghanistan's neighbours as a senior official warned that fighting could force half a million people to flee abroad.

"The first priority is to continue to provide the best possible support according to the means available to those countries that are the most affected," a senior EU official said.

"So it's important to continue strengthening direct support to those countries and the different types of organisations, non-government organisations or international organisations that are present in the field and providing assistance to displaced persons and refugees."

The 27-nation bloc is nervously watching as the Taliban sweeps across the conflict-racked country while foreign troops depart.

Brussels fears the violence could lead to a repeat of the 2015 crisis in which about a million migrants, many from Syria, arrived in the EU and caused major political problems.

The UN says that so far this year there have been no "large-scale displacements" across Afghanistan's borders, despite the Taliban's advance.

And the EU official said that the number of arrivals from Afghanistan since the start of January was about 4,000, 25 per cent lower than in 2020.

But another official from the bloc said the UN estimated that 500,000 people could be pushed to leave Afghanistan for neighbouring Pakistan, Iran and Tajikistan as the situation deteriorated.

The UN says that Iran and Pakistan already host "more than two million registered Afghan refugees in total" after decades of conflict in the country.

While the bloc hopes to avert a massive influx of people, an official said that Brussels was working to help resettle Afghans who worked for the EU.

"We are in intense co-operation with all our member states to make sure that our local agents and their dependents may either if they wish go to a European Union member state or go to another state in the region," the official said.

The EU's ambassador to Kabul is still in Afghanistan despite the deteriorating security situation and officials insist the bloc aims to maintain its diplomatic presence.

Officials said that nine member states still have functioning embassies in the country.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

Film: Raid

Dir: Rajkumar Gupta

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla Verdict: Three stars

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

