Germany blames Covid-19 protests for rising extremism

Germany will increase funding to tackle right-wing extremism, amid warnings that anti-lockdown protests have increased anti-Semitism in the country.
Education Minister Anja Karliczek said conspiracy theories had gained popularity on the fringes of the Querdenker movement, a group of self-styled “lateral thinkers” who protested against Covid-19 restrictions.
Coupled with wider polarisation, this meant that Jewish life in Germany was “as threatened as it has been for a long time”, she said.
The education ministry announced €35 million ($41.5m) of new funding on Wednesday for several projects to tackle racism.
They include efforts to track anti-Semitism on social media and train people in how to spot it on German websites.
Everyone can do something to put anti-Semitism in its place
Anja Karliczek
“Reliable knowledge about the current forms of anti-Semitism, far-right extremism and racism are essential as a basis for action,” said Felix Klein, the government’s commissioner on fighting anti-Semitism.
“We will get a clear picture of these phenomena and the relationships between them.”
Another project funded by Berlin will develop teaching materials for children in Germany and other EU countries.
Ms Karliczek said there had been cases of anti-Semitic behaviour among children, stigmatising victims at a young age.
“Everyone can do something to put anti-Semitism in its place in this country,” she said.
She criticised calls from some quarters, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), to draw a line under Germany’s remembrance of its Nazi past.
The AfD’s manifesto for next month’s general election says that Germany’s remembrance culture should “not just focus on the low points of our history”.
Mainstream parties pledged to strengthen teaching on the Nazi era.
Updated: August 4th 2021, 10:37 AM
