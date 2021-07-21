How Covid-19 affects our dreams

A woman rests on her terrace during lockdown in Rome, Italy. Getty Images

Covid-19 has a direct effect on people’s sleep and dreams, a study has found.

People wake in the night more often, have a harder time falling asleep, have more dreams and are able to recall their dreams more often. Many of the changes are linked to coping with the pandemic, the researchers from the Sapienza University of Rome said.

They also had more lucid dreams, where the person is aware that they are dreaming and is able to gain some control over what is happening.

People also reported more dreams related to "being in crowded places" post-lockdown than during lockdown.

For the study, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, 90 adults in Italy recorded their dream experiences and completed a sleep-dream diary each morning. They did it for two separate weeks during May 2020, covering a period during lockdown in Italy, and when restrictions were eased.

"Our results ... confirmed that both sleep and dream measures showed critical differences between lockdown and post-lockdown periods," the authors wrote.

Subjects were asked to record their dreams in a sleep diary within 15 minutes of waking.

Almost half (46 per cent) showed low sleep quality during lockdown.

From the sample, 80 subjects reported at least one dream during the lockdown week, while 10 subjects did not report any dreams. During the post-lockdown week only 59 subjects reported at least one dream .

The most frequent dreams reported during lockdown and post-lockdown were about loved ones, crowded places and eating.

The authors said the relationship between traumatic events and dream-recall frequency confirmed the idea of pandemic as “collective trauma”.

They also said that the greater presence of lucid dreams during confinement could reflect the attempt to cope with the waking pandemic experience.

Regarding lucid dreams, they wrote: “This peculiar form of dreaming may provide an opportunity to increase self-control and emotional regulation in individuals experiencing adverse events. In these terms, the greater presence of lucid dreams during confinement could reflect the attempt to improve the coping ability in the waking state.”

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

LEAGUE CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW Stoke City v Tottenham Brentford v Newcastle United Arsenal v Manchester City Everton v Manchester United All ties are to be played the week commencing December 21.

Veil (Object Lessons)

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

'Project Power' Stars: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback Director: ​Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman Rating: 3.5/5

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

