'18 years of hell': British troops suing Ministry of Defence over false claims of killing and torture in Iraq

British Forces in 2003 near Basra, Iraq where more than 3,500 were falsely accused of war crimes, with a handful now suing the Ministry of Defence. Getty Images.

The Ministry of Defence faces a £20 million ($28.2m) legal action from British soldiers falsely accused of killing and torturing Iraqi civilians, their lawyer said on Monday.

The men have been subjected to “18 years of hell” under the threat of investigation and potential imprisonment after a raft of false claims based largely on evidence from a disgraced British lawyer.

In one case, troops were accused of drowning Iraqi teenager Saeed Shabram in Basra in 2003 when it was later discovered that he had either jumped or fallen into the water.

The result of living under years of potential legal action pressure has made the former soldiers "extremely fragile" and in very poor mental health, their lawyer told The National.

“Some of them have just gone off grid because they've had this hanging over them for so many years,” solicitor Hilary Meredith said. “These were once fighting-fit soldiers – now it is just shocking to see how extremely fragile they are. If you have not done anything wrong and served your country and been accused of something terrible, that is shockingly wrong and the mental effect is terrible.”

One officer exonerated by the Iraq Fatality Investigations judicial probe said he “wanted to die” after he was among those accused of drowning the teenager the Shatt al Arab waterway.

“I faced unending false allegations and investigations which completely broke me,” Maj Robert Campbell said. “On behalf of my soldiers, and the thousands of others who were falsely accused, I am now bringing legal action after enduring 18 years of hell.”

The officer’s case was investigated seven times and on each occasion he was cleared of any blame but the inquiries continued for years.

The cases against 3,500 soldiers were finally closed after the Iraq Fatality Investigations team went through each one and found no grounds for prosecution.

Much of the evidence against the British soldiers was gathered by the disgraced lawyer Phil Shiner, who was struck off the roll of solicitors after being found guilty in 2017 of professional misconduct, including dishonesty and lack of integrity.

The group's legal action is against the MoD and the professional indemnity insurers of Mr Shiner.

The men are attempting to raise financing through the Crowdfunding website as each soldier’s case seeking loss of earnings and pension entitlement costs £10,000 to bring to court. They allege that the MoD breached its duty of care.

After serving five tours in Afghanistan, Maj Campbell left the Army in 2018 with a medical discharge when he was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression. He is currently unable to work.

Ms Meredith, who is sending letters of claim to commence legal action, said the Iraq investigations were “one of the most shameful episodes in modern legal history” with thousands of British soldiers falsely accused of war crimes.

“This was a witch hunt based on deceit,” she said. “They allowed lawyers to pursue innocent troops with false evidence of vile war crimes.”

The 18 years of investigations since the Iraq invasion of 2003 shattered people’s lives leading to “broken marriages, ruined finances, stalled careers, poor mental and physical health”.

An MoD spokesman said while it was “inappropriate to comment on ongoing cases,” the department accepted personnel had been subjected to “unfounded allegations after serving honourably”.

The new Overseas Operations Act would give soldiers and veterans “the protections they deserve”, he said.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Abu Dhabi GP Saturday schedule 12.30pm GP3 race (18 laps) 2pm Formula One final practice 5pm Formula One qualifying 6.40pm Formula 2 race (31 laps)

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

Gertrude Bell's life in focus A feature film At one point, two feature films were in the works, but only German director Werner Herzog’s project starring Nicole Kidman would be made. While there were high hopes he would do a worthy job of directing the biopic, when Queen of the Desert arrived in 2015 it was a disappointment. Critics panned the film, in which Herzog largely glossed over Bell’s political work in favour of her ill-fated romances. A documentary A project that did do justice to Bell arrived the next year: Sabine Krayenbuhl and Zeva Oelbaum’s Letters from Baghdad: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Gertrude Bell. Drawing on more than 1,000 pieces of archival footage, 1,700 documents and 1,600 letters, the filmmakers painstakingly pieced together a compelling narrative that managed to convey both the depth of Bell’s experience and her tortured love life. Books, letters and archives Two biographies have been written about Bell, and both are worth reading: Georgina Howell’s 2006 book Queen of the Desert and Janet Wallach’s 1996 effort Desert Queen. Bell published several books documenting her travels and there are also several volumes of her letters, although they are hard to find in print. Original documents are housed at the Gertrude Bell Archive at the University of Newcastle, which has an online catalogue.



How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

