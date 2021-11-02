Protesters, detours and delays at Cop26

About 200 climate activists are protesting outside the Glasgow office of multinational bank JP Morgan, about a mile from where Cop26 is taking place.

The Extinction Rebellion group, which blocked the road, is protesting against the bank's funding of fossil fuels. They had earlier protested outside the Edinburgh office of JP Morgan.

A series of protests organised by different groups have taken place in Glasgow amid the presence of world leaders in the city for the climate summit.

A Squid Game-themed demonstration accused world leaders of playing deadly games with the planet.

“World leaders need to agree on a plan to keep warming well below 1.5°C and put up money to fund a just transition across the global south,” said Andrew Nazdin, director of the Glasgow Actions Team, who organised the event.

Detours

Police apologised after it was reported that women were forced to take long detours in the dark and through a park while part of Glasgow was cordoned off during a reception for world leaders at Cop26.

“While late changes and some level of disruption is inevitable when policing an event the size and scale of Cop26, we understand and apologise for the concern these changes caused and for the inconvenience to those diverted,” said Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie.

“We do, in particular, recognise and acknowledge the commentary from some women who had to walk through the park on their own last night. We want to keep everyone safe and we know that the onus is on us to recognise when we could provide some more support and visibility to reassure people in our communities.

“The diversion is no longer in place and there are no plans to reintroduce it. Should further diversions be required at short notice for operational purposes, we will look to establish additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was concerned over the reports, but insisted that police had overall done good work during Cop26.

“It won’t surprise you to hear that I would have concerns about any suggestion that women were put into what even they would feel was a position of not being safe,” she said.

Among those in attendance was Hollywood actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

Queues

Delegates at the UN climate summit have been facing lengthy queues into the second day of the event, with a long line building up by 9am.

Attendees must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test and their accreditation ID before they can pass through turnstiles into the area where Cop26 is being held.

Once past the perimeter fence, they must go through scanners in a security hall.

The UK government was earlier forced to apologise to an Israeli minister after she was unable to attend the opening day of the Cop26 conference due to a lack of wheelchair accessibility.

“We deeply regret that incident,” said Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“What would normally happen in this situation is that Israel would have communicated that they had that particular need for their minister.

“There was obviously something that went wrong in this instance and they weren’t aware of that and so they hadn’t made the right provisions at the particular entrance she was coming to,” he told the BBC.