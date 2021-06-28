Campaigners demand end to suffering of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari’s jailed brothers

Iran responsible for a “torture epidemic” in its jails, says Amnesty International

 Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari was executed in September last year for his role in the 2018 protests. EPA
 Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari was executed in September last year for his role in the 2018 protests. EPA

Two jailed brothers of executed Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari have been tortured and isolated in Iranian prisons as punishment for asking guards about the fate of their younger sibling, according to a new report.

The execution of Afkari, 27, in secret in September 2020, sparked worldwide anger but his two elder brothers remain locked up after being tortured and denied proper medical care.

The champion wrestler was convicted of murdering an Iranian security guard during anti-government protests but his supporters say a confession was obtained under duress. The execution prompted the US to impose sanctions on the Iranian judiciary while Germany cancelled a visit by Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

But the prison abuse has continued for his two surviving brothers, who were both arrested after the 2018 protests. Details of the brothers’ grim ordeals have been detailed in a 45-page report by rights group Amnesty International, which is based on court documents, statements, medical records and interviews.

The organisation has called on the pair to be released from Adelabad prison in Shiraz, Fars province, and officials responsible for their torture to be prosecuted.

Vahid Afkari, 36, is serving more than 33 years in prison on charges including accessory to murder, while his younger brother Habib, 29, was jailed for more than 15 years for a range of national security offences after multiple “grossly unfair” trials.

The continued suffering of the Afkari brothers is “reflective of the protracted torture epidemic in Iran”, with inmates routinely subjected to beatings, electric shocks, mock executions, sexual violence and the deliberate withholding of medical care, said Amnesty International.

Vahid twice tried to commit suicide within six months during the sustained campaign of torture – prompting the authorities to end family visits as a “punishment”, according to the report.

Vahid and Navid Afkari were arrested by seven police agents at their home in Shiraz in September 2018 after joining anti-regime protests. Habib was arrested three months later as he tried to find out what had happened to them.

Read More

 Iranian champion wrestler Navid Afkari was executed this year for his role in the 2018 protests. EPAUS imposes sanctions on Iran’s judiciary over execution of wrestler

Vahid said that he had been repeatedly tortured to make incriminating statements against himself and Navid. He was punched, kicked and beaten with sticks and cables while he was blindfolded.

In statements seen by the rights group, Vahid said his captors threatened to imprison or kill family members and sexually assault his mother and sister unless he confessed. He was brought before a prosecutor seven months after his arrest.

“I was threatened that if I did not confess, my mother would be arrested and I would never see my brothers [alive] again”, he said.

The demand led to his second suicide attempt in April 2019 after overdosing on sleeping pills. He was taken to hospital but was sent back to prison against the warnings of medical professionals, according to his hospital notes.

The three brothers were held separately as officials sought to put pressure on them by detailing what was happening to the others.

On one occasion, Navid was brought to a cell where Habib was being tortured and forced to watch. His written account of what happened corroborated Habib’s evidence that he was chained to a chair while a plastic sheet was wound around his head to try to extract a confession.

Navid later wrote that “right after seeing this scene, I started crying and begging. I wanted to hit my head against a wall and kill myself”.

The rights group's release of the dossier comes as it seeks to persuade the UN Human Rights Council to put pressure on Iran over its prisons.

The case of the Afkari brothers is just the latest put forward before the council. Staff of the BBC's Persian service, based in London, say they had been targeted with death threats, while campaigners seeking justice for Iran’s 1988 prison massacres are seeking a UN inquiry into responsibility for the deaths of thousands of anti-regime inmates.

Published: June 28, 2021 05:32 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The study found a longer interval between doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine led to better protection. Getty

Ten-month delay between AstraZeneca vaccine doses gives more protection

Europe
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
Now United members Bailey May, left, and Nour Ardakani prepare for the group's cpncert in Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How Louvre Abu Dhabi inspired Now United’s new concert: 'We have similar values'

Music
From left: Tamer Hosny, Myriam Fares, Assala and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations. Wam, Getty Images, Mawazine Festival

Eid Al Adha concerts in Abu Dhabi: Tamer Hosny, Hussain Al Jassmi and more

On Stage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world