Three US military personnel killed in Osprey crash off Australian coast

Three people have been killed and several are in a serious condition after a US military aircraft crashed off the coast of northern Australia during exercises on Sunday.

US military officials confirmed US marines were killed after a V22 Osprey helicopter crashed off the coast of Darwin.

"Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition," they said in a statement, adding 23 US personnel were onboard the aircraft.

Recovery efforts are ongoing, the statement added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the crash occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023.

Mr Albanese said Australian personnel were not involved but declined to provide further details about the crash or rescue efforts.

“Our focus as a government and as a department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” he said.

The US Defence Department was aware of media reports about the crash but did “not have anything we can provide at this time”, a duty officer told Reuters.

The US and Australia have been stepping up military co-operation in recent years in the face of China's growing presence in the Pacific region.

Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.