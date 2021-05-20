Israel-Palestine conflict by the numbers

Eleven-day conflict between Israel and Hamas leaves hundreds of dead and wounded

Willy Lowry
May 20, 2021

After 11 days of trading artillery and rocket fire, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. Here is a look at the toll from the conflict, the fourth such outbreak of violence since 2008.

Casualties

  • The violence killed more than 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
  • Two children were among 10 people killed in Israel by rocket fire, while 118 were wounded, according to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services.
  • In Gaza, 1,760 people were injured in Israeli air strikes, including 540 children and 361 women, the health ministry said.
  • In the West Bank, which suffered sporadic clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military, 6,370 were people injured, including 85 children. The vast majority of people were injured by tear gas.
What was hit?

  • This week, Israel said it had struck more than 820 "terror targets", a number that is probably much higher now.
  • The Israeli military said Hamas launched 4,340 rockets from Gaza at Israel, 640 of which misfired.
  • Israel said its multibillion-dollar Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted 90 per cent of Hamas rockets.

  • Israeli air strikes destroyed 258 homes and left 760 housing units severely damaged. Another 14,563 housing units suffered minor damage, according to the UN.

  • Twenty-four health facilities were destroyed or severely damaged, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The displaced 

  • The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 91,000 people have been displaced within Gaza, one of the most densely populated places on Earth.
  • More than two thirds of the displaced are seeking shelter at 58 UN schools spread out across the Gaza Strip.
