Indians demand justice after woman is gang-raped and killed

People hold placards and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside a police station on the outskirts of the Indian city of Hyderabad on Saturday demanding four men accused of raping and murdering a 27-year-old woman be handed over to them.

Some protesters clashed with police, hurling slippers, after the charred body of the woman, a veterinarian, was found in the town of Shadnagar, near Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Police said medical evidence would be hard to obtain given the state of the body but that they were working on the assumption the victim had been raped.

The four accused were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, police said.

The victim's mother demanded that the culprits be burnt alive, the Times of India newspaper quoted her as saying.

The incident is reminiscent of the fatal gang rape of a young woman, labelled Nirbhaya (Fearless) by Indian media, on board a bus in 2012. The crime sparked widespread protests and drew international attention to violence against women in India.

The current case has also provoked outrage on social media with #HangRapists trending on Twitter in India.

"It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted. "We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!"

India's National Commission for Women has condemned the incident, with its head Rekha Sharma saying it "won't leave any stone unturned till these perpetrators get the punishment they deserve".

The commission advises the government on policy regarding women's rights and aims to provide a voice for issues ranging from sexual exploitation to employment, but has no judicial powers.

On Saturday, about 30 protesters including college students rallied outside a police station in central Delhi, carrying placards demanding justice and an end to crime against women.

"If your blood doesn't boil even now, it's not blood but water," they chanted.

One of the protesters, student Kanchan Pal, 19, said she wanted to raise her voice in support of rape victims.

"Women are being raped everywhere, whether it is Delhi or Hyderabad or any other state," said Pal. "We don't feel safe."

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

RESULTS 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000, 2,400m

Winner: Recordman, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000, 2,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Taraha, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000, 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dhafra, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000, 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000, 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Momtaz, Fernando Jara, Musabah Al Muhairi 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000, 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Optimizm, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Baby Driver Director: Edgar Wright Starring: Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James Three and a half stars

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Her father is a retired Emirati police officer and her mother is originally from Kuwait

She Graduated from the American University of Sharjah in 2015 and is currently working on her Masters in Communication from the University of Sharjah.

Her favourite film is Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo del Toro

