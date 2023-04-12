Ukraine urges India to be on the 'right side' as New Delhi keeps close ties with Moscow

Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister has spoken of the relationship between her war-torn country and New Delhi, despite the latter sharing close ties with Russia and refusing to condemn Moscow's invasion of the European country.

Emine Dzhaparova was on her first official trip to the Indian capital where she delivered a talk on the continuing war at the think tank Indian Council of World Affairs, and urged New Delhi to be on the “right side” of this war.

"Ukraine really wants India to come closer to it. We had different pages in history but now Ukraine is gaining independence. We are now capable of being the subject, not the object," Ms Dzhaparova said.

"India is witnessing visionary changes and it may take some time for it to build new relations with Ukraine and the ties should be based on a pragmatic and balanced approach.”

Was pleased to deliver a speech in front of a distinguished audience at @ICWA_NewDelhi. I told about my native #Crimea and the suffering that🇷🇺 brought to🇺🇦people. We count on #India being on the right side at a historic moment for better “One Earth. One Family. One Future”. pic.twitter.com/exKLrvKrmD — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 11, 2023

India “can play a bigger and greater role” and Ukraine would “welcome any effort that is directed at resolving the war,” Ms Dzhaparova said.

New Delhi has refused to explicitly condemn Russia, its long-time ally and largest weapons supplier, despite pressure from its western allies, and has stressed on resolving the differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. It has repeatedly abstained from voting on UN resolutions against the Kremlin.

Ms Dzhaparova also urged New Delhi to consider Kyiv’s participation at G20 events.

India took over the annual presidency from Indonesia in December and is hosting more than 200 meetings across the country, including the G20 leaders’ summit in Delhi in September.

Although Ukraine is not part of the G20, its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was virtually invited to address the 17th Summit in Bali, where he proposed a 10-point formula to end the war between Kiev and Moscow that broke out last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ms Dzhaparova said Mr Zelenskyy would be “happy” to address the gathering.

"We believe that discussion about the economy and future economy, the economic situation in the world is not possible without the discussion about the repercussions of the war of Russia against Ukraine … it has an impact on the economic growth and to the economies of G20,” Ms Dzhaparova said.

“Our message to India is to consider the participation of Ukraine officials at the events of G20 … Today India plays a very important role in the world … India may take this leadership by involving Ukraine in its agenda and helping Ukraine to bring its story. People-to-people contact is the best way to communicate.”

During her four-day visit, which ends on Thursday, the Ukrainian minster met Meenakshi Lekhi, India’s junior culture minister, and held a meeting with officials from India and the European Union.