India's Congress party starts media blitz on leader's parliament expulsion

India’s main opposition Congress Party, whose leader Rahul Gandhi was expelled from parliament, has taken to the press to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the move.

Gandhi, 52, an MP for nearly two decades, was expelled on Saturday, a day after a court found him guilty of defaming the surname Modi during an election speech in 2019.

Congress said its leading members will hold 35 press conferences across 35 cities starting on Tuesday to reach out to people on the disqualification of its leader, as well as the alleged fraud by businessman Gautam Adani, who the opposition says has close links to Mr Modi.

“Senior Congress leaders will address press conferences in 35 cities on March 28 and 29 on 'Democracy DisQualified'," Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader said on Twitter. He added that among other issues, the Modi government's decision to clear Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi of charges would also be highlighted.

Later on Tuesday, some Congress leaders were detained by Delhi police. The group had planned a march with torches around the Red Fort, a the 16th century Mughal monument in the heart ofthe capital’s old Delhi, but claimed that the police did not give them permission.

Congress, along with other opposition parties, has upped the ante to challenge the ruling party, accusing it of “silencing critics”.

Four press conferences were held in the cities of Lucknow, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Hyderabad on Tuesday, while the others will be held on Wednesday in 31 cities across the country.

“The way a ruling party that has been in the centre for the last eight years has stifled the voice of the leader of the country’s main opposition party is a grave conspiracy and a danger to democracy,” said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, who held a media conference in northern Chandigarh city.

“Mr Gandhi had raised some questions to the ruling party … but the ruling party was scared … the democracy cannot thrive this way. We will continue to raise questions and protest against the expulsion,” he said.

Hundreds of party workers have staged protests in various parts of India. Opposition leaders and politicians on Monday stormed parliament and launched a protest rally outside the building, carrying black placards.

Police detain a Congress party-supporting activist during a protest against the conviction of its leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. AFP

Gandhi's conviction and expulsion have sparked allegations by government critics that the move was “politically motivated” and similar statements are made by politicians on a daily basis.

In his 2019 election speech, Gandhi had referred to “many thieves” having the same surname as Mr Modi, while naming fugitive billionaires Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, unrelated to the Prime Minister, as examples.

Gandhi has refused to apologise or take back his statement, leading to his conviction.

The authorities also served a notice to the opposition figure to vacate his official residence within a month after he ceased to be an MP.

The leader has blamed Mr Modi for his expulsion saying the Prime Minister was “scared” of him for raising questions about his relationship with Mr Adani.

A mural of Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified as an MP, in Chennai. EPA

The multibillionaire, named as the world's third-richest person this year, has been accused of corporate malpractice, artificially boosting share prices, market manipulation and accounting fraud in his business empire, by US-based investment research firm Hindenburg.

Gandhi and other critics have accused Mr Modi of enabling the businessman for his group’s rapid rise over the last few years.

Gandhi was also under fire from Mr Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over recent remarks in London, where he accused the Prime Minister of threats to Indian democracy and “stifling” opposition voices.

The BJP demanded that he apologise for his “anti-India” comments that led to repeated adjournments of parliamentary sessions.