Indian doctors remove 56 razor blades from accountant's abdomen

Doctors in India have removed 56 razor blades from the abdomen of a 26-year-old man.

The accountant is from the Jalore region in the western state of Rajasthan and was taken to the hospital after he started throwing up blood earlier this week.

Doctors at the Mediplus Multi-specialty Hospital and Research Centre carried out X-rays, ultrasounds and an endoscopy. They were shocked to find razor blades in his abdomen.

Dr Narsi Ram Devasi and his team of five doctors performed a laparotomy — a surgical incision to the abdomen — to remove the blades, which had caused internal bleeding. The operation on Monday lasted three hours.

“The patient was severely vomiting blood," Dr Devasi told The National. "At one point he even lost consciousness. After examination, we found the blades in his abdomen and small intestine. There were cuts internally. We performed an emergency operation to remove them.

“One by one we pulled out 56 blades … the first such case in the state, and in my more than a decade-long career."

He said the man had swallowed three packets of razor blades but doctors do not know why.

“He had broken the razor blade packets into two parts and swallowed them entirely. The paper packaging dissolved in the stomach but the metal blades were causing injuries,” he said.

"The surgery was dangerous.

“There were chances of damaging or hurting major vessels or organs. We were extra careful."

The patient is recovering and will be given counselling once he heals completely, Dr Devsai said.