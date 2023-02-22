India's Supreme Court uses AI to translate oral proceedings

India’s Supreme Court has started experimenting with live transcription of oral arguments using artificial intelligence tools with the aims of keeping a “permanent record” of the proceedings and helping to train law students.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dhanajaya Yeshwant Chandrachud started the experiment, which uses natural language processing software, on Tuesday.

“You can see a screen here. We are just trying to explore the possibility of live transcription of arguments in court. We had to do it in a live environment, so it is an experiment,” Mr Chandrachud said.

“We will just see how it works, at least in the Constitution Bench matters. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments, which will, of course, help the judges and lawyers, but also our law colleges. They can analyse how matters are argued,” he said.

Mr Chandrachud, 62, who was appointed as India’s 50th Chief Justice of India in October last year, has led the top court’s efforts to embrace technology in judicial work.

In his first 100 days in office, the court has enacted reforms that will make courts technology-friendly.

It was under his leadership that the court agreed to live-stream court proceedings on YouTube.

The court has also started the process of scanning and providing electronic reading devices for paperless court functioning to better use technology and protect the environment.

Indian courts were estimated to use 11 billion A3 sheets of paper a year, according to a 2019 media report.

In 2020, the Supreme Court scrapped the use of A3 sheets and allowed the use of A4 sheets printed on both sides in an effort to save paper.