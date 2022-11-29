China to push Covid-19 vaccination drive among elderly

China will expedite its vaccination programme for the elderly, authorities have announced following record case numbers and rare protests over its zero-Covid policy.

Authorities plan to push vaccinations in places like nursing homes while making those unwilling to get inoculated provide a reason for their refusal, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

It will also shorten the time between vaccinations and booster shots to three months for people over 80.

China is the world's last major economy to still enforce strict measures to curb the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan three years ago. It uses domestically-produced vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac, refusing Western-made vaccines that appear to better protect against the virus.

The low elderly vaccination rate is viewed as a roadblock to opening up, as other countries have done. Only 65.7% of over 80-year-olds are fully vaccinated and just 40% have received booster shots, according to figures from the health commission.

About 86% of those aged 60 and above have had two shots of the vaccine.

The announcement came as China grapples both with record case numbers and rare protests over its strict virus-related measures that have left tens of millions of people under some form of lockdown in recent months.

Protests erupted at the weekend in several Chinese cities after people blamed Covid restrictions for leading to the death of 10 people in a fire in an Urumqi apartment building. There was no word of protests on Tuesday after an increased security force presence was reported in various cities.