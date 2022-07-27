Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa's travel ban extended

A travel ban on former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa has been extended until August 2, local news outlet Newsfirst said in a tweet on Wednesday, citing the Supreme Court.

The men are the brothers of ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is currently in self-imposed exile in Singapore, after fleeing the widespread demonstrations calling for his removal this month.

Singapore has also extended a short-stay visa for Mr Gotabaya, local media reported on Wednesday.

Mr Gotabaya went to the Maldives on July 13 with his wife and two bodyguards on a military plane, before heading to Singapore a day later, where he was allowed a 14-day visa initially. The extension means he can stay until August 11, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.

The former president was allowed to enter Singapore on a "private visit" and did not seek asylum, authorities said previously.

Sri Lanka's Cabinet representative Bandula Gunawardena told reporters in Colombo on Tuesday that Mr Gotabaya was not in hiding and was expected to return to his country, although the government had not been informed of his travel plans.

"He is not in hiding and my understanding is that he will return, but if there is anything to the contrary, the state authorities will inform him and ensure that there is no danger for the ex-president," he said.

Mr Gotabaya was replaced by prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe who was approved by Parliament to fill the role.

Amid mounting international condemnation of the violent crackdown on protesters, Mr Wickremesinghe told diplomats this week that non-violent protests against his government will be allowed to continue, including in the commercial capital Colombo.

"President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to upholding the rights of peaceful, non-violent assembly," his office said in a statement, describing a meeting with Colombo-based envoys.

Protesters blamed Mr Gotabaya's government for mismanaging the country's finances, with the island nation defaulting on its $51 billion debt and unable to afford to import even the most basic necessities.

The country of 22 million people has suffered from months of lengthy power cuts, acute food and fuel shortages and galloping inflation in its most severe economic downturn since gaining independence in 1948.