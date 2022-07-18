Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI party poised for big win in Punjab byelections

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party was poised to win the majority of seats in byelections held on Sunday in Punjab province, bolstering his demand for early national polls.

Preliminary results showed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leading in 16 of the 20 provincial assembly seats for which polling was held after the party's representatives defected and were later disqualified.

Mr Khan has pushed for parliamentary elections to be held before they are due in October next year after losing a confidence vote in April. He was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

“The only way forward from here is to hold free and fair elections under a credible ECP,” he said in a tweet after early results from the byelections were released, referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos.”

Mr Khan, a former cricket star, has accused the ruling coalition — made up of the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party — of colluding with the influential military and the US to force him out of office, an allegation they have denied.

Since coming to power, Mr Sharif has made unpopular decisions, including raising energy prices and taxes, as well as reducing spending to revive Pakistan's bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund.

The country secured a $1.2 billion loan from the IMF last week to shore up its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The agreement will help to unlock funding from other lenders.

Punjab was under the control of the PTI party until April when Usman Buzdar, chief minister at the time, resigned after the federal parliament took up a no-confidence vote against Mr Khan.

The PTI’s subsequent nominee for the position was defeated as a faction among the party’s state lawmakers voted for the PML-N’s candidate instead.

Mr Khan then successfully petitioned the election commission to remove the rebel PTI politicians for illegally voting against the party’s directive, leaving 20 seats vacant.

The PTI currently holds 163 seats in the assembly while Mr Sharif’s party has 165. However, the PML-N controls the assembly with the aid of coalition members.

The election battle comes at a time when the South Asian nation is dealing with its highest inflation in 13 years and as foreign exchange reserves drop to less than two months' import cover.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Pakistan’s outlook to negative last month.

The province is a political stronghold for Mr Sharif, who has been its chief minister three times and took a keen interest in infrastructure projects. His son, Hamza Shehbaz, is the incumbent chief minister of Punjab.

The Sharif-led government received a boost last week from the drop in oil prices, allowing officials to reduce fuel prices before the voting. That move has been the focus of byelection campaigns for the ruling parties in Punjab.

Mr Khan has been holding rallies across Pakistan since being ousted as prime minister and has drawn large crowds.

During campaigning for the byelections, he has warned about government plans to rig the vote and described the poll as an opportunity to end dynastic family rule and the influence of the US.

